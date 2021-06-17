Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mayank Maurya

Breathe in, Breathe out Poster.

Mayank Maurya
Mayank Maurya
Breathe in, Breathe out Poster. typography design figma exhale inhale relax poster
INHALE, EXHALE & RELAX.
Shoutout to @mayurls for inspiring me to it, do follow him!
________________________________________________________________________________________
Made in Figma.
Font: GRIFTER (by Hanson Method)

Feedback is appreciated!
:)

Rebound of
Breathe in, Breathe out poster
By Mayur LS
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Mayank Maurya
Mayank Maurya

