ThreeDee

Anniversary week is here! 😍

Hello, ThreeDee community! 👋

Thanks to you, we have been on the market for one year and this is a big deal for us! We are so grateful for that 🙏

Let's celebrate it together 🥳
I have some special deals for you!

SPECIAL OFFERS🤑
Every day, we will release a special offer for you, starting today!
It will last only for 24 hours. We can guarantee that you won't get any better deal this year

DESIGN COMPETITION
We are inviting you to participate in our design competition in which you can win $100 or other prizes worth more than $1000. No kidding here. Let's be creative!

PRE-ORDER
You can now pre-order our new 3D library HEADZ for a special price. This price will be valid only for 7 days. We plan to do an alternative to the Apple memoji 🍏
A free sample included.

For more information, check our webpage:
https://threedee.design/

Lovely ❤️ 3D illustrations library
