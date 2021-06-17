Good for Sale
Anton Fritsler (kit8)
Kit8

Guy thug with weapon illustration

Anton Fritsler (kit8)
Kit8
Anton Fritsler (kit8) for Kit8
Hire Us
  • Save
Guy thug with weapon illustration kalashnikov man character flat vector illustration kit8
Guy thug with weapon illustration kalashnikov man character flat vector illustration kit8
Download color palette
  1. kit8net-squad-guy_thug_Dribbble_01.jpg
  2. kit8net-squad-guy_thug_Dribbble_02.jpg

Bad guy thug with weapon illustration

Price
$1
Buy now
Available on kit8.net
Good for sale
Bad guy thug with weapon illustration

Probably the craziest one from the Squad Guy thug with weapon illustration from Squad illustration series.

Illustration available for download with one of Full access options exclusively on 👉 Kit8.net

Follow us:
Kit8.net | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

9dadd656e661919b1cc3ba06b8669272
Rebound of
Smoking guy illustration
By Anton Fritsler (kit8)
View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Kit8
Kit8
Beautiful design assets for startups & designers 🎨
Hire Us

More by Kit8

View profile
    • Like