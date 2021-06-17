The world should taste Pure+ !

Natural beverages based on Kombucha🍄 from the Canadian manufacturer Pure+ 🇨🇦, that fully reflect the brand’s name. These are really pure and healthy products without impurities, preservatives and sugar.

The client asked us to do a complete overhaul and create a fresh brand identity for product lines, which would reflect the new values ​​and goals of the company.

And we did it💪.

Whether it is Kombucha or Water Kefir, the design gives the customer a clear idea of ​​what product is in the hands. Distinctive features of branding are easy-to-understand fonts and selection of certain colors scheme for each of the 19 products that best represent the flavor🌟.

Full presentation of package you can see here

https://www.behance.net/gallery/69332507/PURE-logo-package-design