🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The world should taste Pure+ !
Natural beverages based on Kombucha🍄 from the Canadian manufacturer Pure+ 🇨🇦, that fully reflect the brand’s name. These are really pure and healthy products without impurities, preservatives and sugar.
The client asked us to do a complete overhaul and create a fresh brand identity for product lines, which would reflect the new values and goals of the company.
And we did it💪.
Whether it is Kombucha or Water Kefir, the design gives the customer a clear idea of what product is in the hands. Distinctive features of branding are easy-to-understand fonts and selection of certain colors scheme for each of the 19 products that best represent the flavor🌟.
Full presentation of package you can see here
https://www.behance.net/gallery/69332507/PURE-logo-package-design