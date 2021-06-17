Weather Forecast App | Home Screen

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is the home screen of my weather forecast app. Here you can see the current weather, the hourly forecast, and the forecast for a couple of days. In addition the air quality index is shown which will help you find out the current level of pollution in your city