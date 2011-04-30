James Jones

Ecolectric

James Jones
James Jones
  • Save
Ecolectric logo identity branding eco negative space electric green
Download color palette

This is one of my first designs and remains one of my favourites. I thought I would share it will you all as my opening shot. Thanks.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
James Jones
James Jones

More by James Jones

View profile
    • Like