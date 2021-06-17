Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yulia Debretseni
Arounda

MessageMe - Landing Page

Yulia Debretseni
Arounda
Yulia Debretseni for Arounda
Hire Us
  • Save
MessageMe - Landing Page messenger tools web product visual concept app application b2c b2b ios ui typography mobile ux figma interface
MessageMe - Landing Page messenger tools web product visual concept app application b2c b2b ios ui typography mobile ux figma interface
MessageMe - Landing Page messenger tools web product visual concept app application b2c b2b ios ui typography mobile ux figma interface
Download color palette
  1. shot 3.png
  2. shot 2.png
  3. shot 5.png

Hello guys!

Today I'm sharing the version of messaging application.  Here’s the new platform where you can connect with thousands of people from all over the world. Also, anyone can install this application and use it without limit or extra charge for 3 months. Chats, calls and video calls at any time.   

What do you think about this application? Share your feedback! 🌪

📩 Interested in UX/UI design for landing page? Check out more on arounda.agency and contact us info@arounda.agency

Arounda
Arounda
Hire Us

More by Arounda

View profile
    • Like