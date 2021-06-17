MessageMe - Landing Page

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys!
Today I'm sharing the version of messaging application.
Here’s the new platform where you can connect with thousands of people from all over the world. Also, anyone can install this application and use it without limit or extra charge for 3 months. Chats, calls and video calls at any time.
What do you think about this application? Share your feedback! 🌪
📩 Interested in UX/UI design for landing page? Check out more on arounda.agency and contact us info@arounda.agency
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.