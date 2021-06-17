MessageMe - Landing Page

Hello guys!

Today I'm sharing the version of messaging application. Here’s the new platform where you can connect with thousands of people from all over the world. Also, anyone can install this application and use it without limit or extra charge for 3 months. Chats, calls and video calls at any time.

What do you think about this application? Share your feedback! 🌪

📩 Interested in UX/UI design for landing page? Check out more on arounda.agency and contact us info@arounda.agency

