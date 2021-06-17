Arya Belochuk

Branding/ packaging to Labi Hauz

Arya Belochuk
Arya Belochuk
  • Save
Branding/ packaging to Labi Hauz visual identity brand identity logo branding graphic design
Download color palette

Branding/ packaging to the Labi Hauz company.
Labi Hauz is a young brand with headquarters in London, UK and production in Uzbekistan, presenting and selling its souvenirs, silk goods, pieces of decor, knives and ceramics.
The full project is in my BEHANCE profile.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Arya Belochuk
Arya Belochuk

More by Arya Belochuk

View profile
    • Like