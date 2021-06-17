I'm sorry Dave, I'm afraid I Can't do that – logo

Viktor Suszter

The new brand identity developed for the Artificial Intelligence Group at Rényi Institute of Mathematics in Budapest. The double line is woven together, representing the connection and processes between the inner (AI) and outer world. And the fact that the inner and outer are constantly replacing themselves, and they are tied together in eternity.

The form is a simplified Cassini oval with one, tiny but clever :-) touch.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
