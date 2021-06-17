Limited Edition Icon Playing Cards

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Honored to have been asked by Simba + Sloane to design their Icons Limited Edition playing cards! The set includes 12 Black British artists who are, and were the epitome of cultural resets.
Featuring: This 56 Card Edition features limited Princess and Prince Jacks cards.
Craig David (King of Diamonds)
Emeli Sandé (Queen of Diamonds)
Stormzy (Prince of Diamonds)
Omar (King of Hearts)
Sade Adu (Queen of Hearts)
Jacob Banks (Prince of Hearts)
Seal (King of Spades)
Gabrielle (Queen of Spades)
Laura Mvula (Princess of Spades)
Tinie Tempah (King of Clubs)
Floetry (Queens of Clubs)
FKA Twigs (Princess of Clubs)
Head to Simba + Sloane to order now!