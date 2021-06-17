Mable: Packege design for hygiene products

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Customer returned to us with a request to create packaging design for her other project — MABLE toothbrushes.
During our work we have created package design for toothbrush travel cases, cotton swabs, dental floss containers, POS Display.
MABLE — bamboo ecological toothbrushes that decompose quickly in nature. The brand promotes the careful use of natural resources and encourages the creation of useful habits, such as buying an eco brush that will not harm our planet.
Full presentation of package you can see here
https://www.behance.net/gallery/113828879/Mable-Eco-friendly-package-design