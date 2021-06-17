Follow me:

Hello friends!

I am glad to present to you my new logo.

Shopify app development company. Dev Wisely makes Shopify apps that Shopify owners can download and use in their e-commerce stores.

Dev Wisely may expand in the future outside of Shopify owners to software for all small business owners.

