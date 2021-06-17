🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello friends!
I am glad to present to you my new logo.
Shopify app development company. Dev Wisely makes Shopify apps that Shopify owners can download and use in their e-commerce stores.
Dev Wisely may expand in the future outside of Shopify owners to software for all small business owners.
Do you have an interesting project? Write to me:
iisixo_O@mail.ru