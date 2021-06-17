Greg Hahn

Raleigh Firebirds Basketball Logo

This logo was done for the Raleigh Firebirds of The Basketball League (TBL). It is an update of the team's prior logo. See the Before and After here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/109478011/The-Basketball-League-2021

