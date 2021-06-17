Adryan Smith

Aesop Re-Design

Snippet of my Aesop case study. The main goal was to make research-based design changes to the interface and functionality of the platform, but also maintain/increase customer retention. Research then showed that consumers of the brand saw an inclusivity flaw. Read my full case study in my portfolio!

