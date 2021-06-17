Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Naomi Grant

Plant Shop UI Design

Naomi Grant
Naomi Grant
  • Save
Plant Shop UI Design e-commerce plantshop plant app ui figma dailyui
Download color palette

Quick UI design concept for an e-commerce plant shop. Made using Figma.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Naomi Grant
Naomi Grant

More by Naomi Grant

View profile
    • Like