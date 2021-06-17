Ali May

TALK MY SH*T | Lebra Jolie • Cover Art

TALK MY SH*T | Lebra Jolie • Cover Art logo design album cover art album cover design cover art alimaydidthat graphic design ali may
TALK MY SH*T | Lebra Jolie • Cover Art 🗣

• Check my Instagram or Behance for the full version of the cover art since I can't post 1:1 ratio designs like this
⚡ Available for cover art projects:
📧 contact@alimaydidthat.com
🌐 ALIMAYDIDTHAT.COM
