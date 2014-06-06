Lance Weisser

Lance Weisser

Lance Weisser
Lance Weisser
  • Save
Lance Weisser iconography illustration ios responsive typography svg
Download color palette

So excited to be off the bench!! Thanks to @Greg Christian for drafting me, I hope to contribute some small goodness to the already amazing dribbble community! Cheers!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2014
Lance Weisser
Lance Weisser

More by Lance Weisser

View profile
    • Like