Waleed Uyghur
Waleed Uyghur
Hi there,

Personal branding is quite a tricky thing to get right. Getting myself across
as a designer is no easy thing and putting the idea of yourself into colour and
design is harder than it sounds. Simple and clean with a hint of playfulness.
That's me in a nutshell. Or as close as I can get anyway.
Welcome to my Personal identity.

Enjoy.

