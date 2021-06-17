Logo Motion Design for Weelo

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Weelo was looking for a short intro and logo motion for their logo to display their activitu vibe included in their brand. This intro was for the loading part of their app and they wanted the design to be related to the original loading icon.
The moving wheels showcase how active their brand is.
Contact is today for your logo motions and intro designs!