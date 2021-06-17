temiss

Logo Motion Design for Weelo

Weelo was looking for a short intro and logo motion for their logo to display their activitu vibe included in their brand. This intro was for the loading part of their app and they wanted the design to be related to the original loading icon.

The moving wheels showcase how active their brand is.

Contact is today for your logo motions and intro designs!

