Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Iana Shorova

Planner

Iana Shorova
Iana Shorova
  • Save
Planner dark theme planner
Download color palette

A pet project to help plan for different periods at the same time.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Iana Shorova
Iana Shorova

More by Iana Shorova

View profile
    • Like