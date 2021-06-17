Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maria Borysova

Healthcare Thyroid App

Maria Borysova
Maria Borysova
  • Save
Healthcare Thyroid App tracking monitoring visual android healthcare mobile clean application ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Friends!

Here is another piece I've done for an amazing startup ThyForLife. This app was designed to help thyroid patients at every step of your health journey through tracking, reports and more.

You can upload this app for Android (iOS coming soon) by searching for ThyForLife.

Looking forward to your feedback and stay healthy!
Mary

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Maria Borysova
Maria Borysova

More by Maria Borysova

View profile
    • Like