WP Social Ninja Icons flat design wordpress wp ninja social icons
Download color palette

Made this icon for www.wpsocialninja.com .

WP Social Ninja is an all-in-one WordPress Social plugin to automatically integrate your social media reviews, news feeds, and chat functionalities on your website. Save you valuable time & money by installing WP Social Ninja, the super all in one WordPress social plugin, instead of taking the hassle of maintaining multiple social plugins for different purposes.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
