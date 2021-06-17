Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Oleg Coada

Jarvis | Final Logo

Jarvis | Final Logo
Hi there,
Here's the final logo design for Jarvis - an artificial intelligence robot that can save time on content writing.

Let me know what you think about it!
I am available for new branding projects:
hi@olegcoada.com

Rebound of
Jarvis | Logo design
☼ Visual Identity for SaaS products
