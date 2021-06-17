Arya Belochuk

Branding/ packaging to Labi Hauz

graphic design visual identity packaging package logotype logo identity brand identity branding
Branding/ packaging to the Labi Hauz company.
Labi Hauz is a young brand with headquarters in London, UK and production in Uzbekistan, presenting and selling its souvenirs, silk goods, pieces of decor, knives and ceramics.
The full project is in my BEHANCE profile.

