Bonfire for iOS ~ Now on the App Store

Bonfire for iOS has officially launched on the App Store! I had the privilege to work with @Brandon Jacoby and @Jordan Singer on this app.

Bonfire lets you connect with those around you with ease and unlike other local networks who've attempted to connect you to those around you, Bonfire is a safe community. Along with keeping it a safe community, Bonfire is easy to use and let's you upvote/downvote posts so you can see what's popular around you.

Get Bonfire for iOS on the App Store