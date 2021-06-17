Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rafij Rahman Rohan

Auvio Logo Design: Letter A + Sound Wave

Rafij Rahman Rohan
Rafij Rahman Rohan
Auvio Logo Design: Letter A + Sound Wave branding logo design modern logo music app technology equalizer frequency soundbars broadcast radio gradient modern multimedia media logo waveform audio streaming music sound a letter logo
Logo design for Auvio, it's a music streaming app. The concepts combine the letter a + sound wave into a logo mark. Let me know your thoughts about this logo in the comments.

Email: hello@rafijrahman.com

Website | Behance | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter | Pinterest

Rafij Rahman Rohan
Rafij Rahman Rohan
Logo & Brand Identity Designer
    • Like