Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Irene Hang

Cottagecore Strawberry Girl

Irene Hang
Irene Hang
  • Save
Cottagecore Strawberry Girl phnom penh illustration
Download color palette

I did this for a #dtiys challenge on Instagram.. Hopefully this can be up hahah!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Irene Hang
Irene Hang

More by Irene Hang

View profile
    • Like