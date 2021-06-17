Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vincent De Vil hand written script signature logo t shirt motion graphics 3d animation ui icon ux typography vector illustration design logo graphic design branding
Vincent (Vince) De Vil is a spinoff character from the Cruella De Vil Story. Vince is her bastard son that loves puppies and the bachelor lifestyle. This backstory will be turned into a clothing line and these signatures will be used on the merchandise site and social profiles for Vince

