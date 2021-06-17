David Twomey

Daily UI Challenge 014 - Countdown Timer.

Daily UI Challenge 014 - Countdown Timer.
Got this done in 40 mins, I normally hate these intro pages for websites but I imagine they bring in a lot of money for games like these.
As always, any feedback is welcome, I feel like the text is too dark but any lighter wasn't going to pass a contrast check for accessibility.
Thanks for looking :)

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
