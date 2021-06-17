Ember Valley - California Weed Line-Up

Ember Valley Brand Identity Preview

Post 1/3: Packaging Overview

Since May of 2020 I’m proudly designing and developing the Brand Identity of Ember Valley. Ember Valley is one of the largest Cannabis brands based in California. This post is about the main Ember Valley brand, also called Ember Valley Red.

I was asked to build and expend on Ember Valley’s already established logo and color palette, but taking it into a new direction. From Mylar Bags to Rolling Papers, from Posters to Merchandise, for over the better part of 1.5 years I’m working on this brand daily to expand and develop the identity in all kinds of various ways.