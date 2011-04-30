Ciara Ní Dhuinn

summer snow — falling blossoms

Ciara Ní Dhuinn
Ciara Ní Dhuinn
  • Save
summer snow — falling blossoms summer pink sketch tree falling girl pencil
Download color palette

just a creative break from what I was doing. You can view the final here http://www.flickr.com/photos/ciarasworld/5672175205/in/photostream

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
Ciara Ní Dhuinn
Ciara Ní Dhuinn

More by Ciara Ní Dhuinn

View profile
    • Like