Troon Technologies

MHG Mobile App - Behance Case Study

Troon Technologies
Troon Technologies
  • Save
MHG Mobile App - Behance Case Study mobile mobile app design mobile ui ux ui case study gut health app persona ux design high fidelity design mobile app clean flat ui wireframes uxdesign behance product design visual design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

I have posted a Behance UX/UI design case study of a mobile app that I had done in 2018. It's a digital solution to an analog problem, MyHealthyGut provides convenient and data-backed tools to celiacs, those with gluten-intolerance, and anyone else looking to manage and improve their digestive health.

Please check the full case study at this URL: https://www.behance.net/gallery/112829181/MHG-Mobile-App-UXUI-Case-Study

I hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

--

Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com

Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook

Troon Technologies
Troon Technologies
Bringing Ideas to Life Through Technology

More by Troon Technologies

View profile
    • Like