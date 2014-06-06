Rafael Costa

Past | Present | Future

Rafael Costa
Rafael Costa
  • Save
Past | Present | Future graphic design typography newsprint overprint colour invention smart editorial print design
Download color palette

12 page publication that explains theories of time & space through simple graphic illustrations and digital imagery which is refined and edited, aiding the reader to understand the topics.

You can view the project here

Feel free to let me know what you think

Rafael Costa
Rafael Costa

More by Rafael Costa

View profile
    • Like