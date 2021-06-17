Oleh Idolov

Dive – Where remote teams m̶e̶e̶t̶ bond: Mac OS Dock Icon

Oleh Idolov
Oleh Idolov
  • Save
Dive – Where remote teams m̶e̶e̶t̶ bond: Mac OS Dock Icon mac icon dock icon bond socialize meeting vibes beach dive d letter app icon vector muzli startup identity logo branding
Dive – Where remote teams m̶e̶e̶t̶ bond: Mac OS Dock Icon mac icon dock icon bond socialize meeting vibes beach dive d letter app icon vector muzli startup identity logo branding
Download color palette
  1. dive-v2.png
  2. dive-v2 12.56.56.png

A quick example of Mac OS dock icon for Dive – the space for remote teams to socialize. Play games, have drop-in conversations, connect on similar topics, watch videos, and do fun activities TOGETHER — on video.

8ac3a106d51a73003fc2a418008548a0
Rebound of
Dive – Where remote teams m̶e̶e̶t̶ bond v.4
By Oleh Idolov
Oleh Idolov
Oleh Idolov

More by Oleh Idolov

View profile
    • Like