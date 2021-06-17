Caddiesoft

Step | Logo Design Workflow

In this shot we wanted to showcase the process of designing the logo for the Step project.

STEP is a design concept of an online marketplace for learning and teaching, aimed at professionals and students.

Created with 🖤 at Caddiesoft.

