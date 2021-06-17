Saqlain Ali

Web Design 2

Saqlain Ali
Saqlain Ali
  • Save
Web Design 2 vector ui illustration typography minimal logo art graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,
This is the second web design idea for Escape Melody.
Follow for more
#Dailyui #webdesign #ui #ux

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Saqlain Ali
Saqlain Ali

More by Saqlain Ali

View profile
    • Like