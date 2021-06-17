🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121646023/Email-superapp-concept
What if a mobile mail app could be more social? We made concept of the new mobile mail application for mail.ru. As messengers and social media change online communication patterns, email evolves from a means of communication to a productivity tool. The concept is built around integrating established patterns of communication in social networks and messaging services into email.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.