agnes manalu

Landing Page of Baby Clothes Shop

agnes manalu
agnes manalu
  • Save
Landing Page of Baby Clothes Shop userinterface newbie dribbble uitrend design uiux webdesign landing page
Download color palette

Hi everyone
Here's my exploration about landing page for baby clothes shop.

Hope you guys like it! 🤩
Suggestion and feedback are always welcome 🤝
Check my Instagram about this Design on : https://www.instagram.com/p/CQN1VGYDJJa/?utm_medium=copy_link

Thankyou.. 😁😁

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
agnes manalu
agnes manalu

More by agnes manalu

View profile
    • Like