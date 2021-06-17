Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alfonso Fuentes

I´ll Be Around

Alfonso Fuentes
Alfonso Fuentes
  • Save
I´ll Be Around typeface music letters type dribbble custom typography lettering handmade
Download color palette

"I´ll Be Around" The Growlers
#letterlist is a personal project.
Design, lettering & music🤘.
Stay tunned! 👉 Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Alfonso Fuentes
Alfonso Fuentes

More by Alfonso Fuentes

View profile
    • Like