Website Redesign - KTI

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers,
I have redesigned the 'Kenjgewin Teg' Educational Website with a new UI and UX improvements. I tried to capture the indigenous peoples and other unique groups with a modern look and feel. The aim is to make the site look modern and easy to understand.
Worked with @mujtabajaffari
I hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.
--
Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com
Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook