Ankita Parekh

DLC #Axis

Ankita Parekh
Ankita Parekh
  • Save
DLC #Axis app illustrator flat minimal icon typography illustration design procreate branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Day 1
Prompt - Rocket ship
#dailylogochallenge
#logodesign

Ankita Parekh
Ankita Parekh
Like