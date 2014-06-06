James Kingsley

Roundhouse Roast v1

James Kingsley
James Kingsley
  • Save
Roundhouse Roast v1 logo coffee hipster
Download color palette

Finally, a project that legitimately warrants the "hipster treatment!"

Here's the initial brand concept for a blend which local roasters Las Chicas Del Café have created to celebrate rtraction's upcoming move into the new space (http://londonroundhouse.com).

I'm still debating the merits of keeping it dead simple vs dressing it up to reference the kind of battered old coffee tins found in antique stores...

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2014
James Kingsley
James Kingsley

More by James Kingsley

View profile
    • Like