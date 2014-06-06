Roundhouse Roast v1

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Finally, a project that legitimately warrants the "hipster treatment!"
Here's the initial brand concept for a blend which local roasters Las Chicas Del Café have created to celebrate rtraction's upcoming move into the new space (http://londonroundhouse.com).
I'm still debating the merits of keeping it dead simple vs dressing it up to reference the kind of battered old coffee tins found in antique stores...