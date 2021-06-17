Mariia Adamova

009 Daily UI - Music Player

Daily UI Challenge 009

Briefing: Design a music player. Consider the controls, placements, imagery such as the artist or album cover, etc. Also, consider the device type that's playing the music. A dashboard in a tourbus, a smartwatch, or via a web browser.

Solution: Music app with elements of jungel.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
