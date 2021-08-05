Salon Management Application Dashboard and Bookings - 3

Hi there✨

I want to share with you web application which is called Salonmate. The application is intended for use by Spa/Salon Owners to manage their appointments and receive quick information about the Customers, Their previous appointments and Services. Also manage their Operations like Calender Staff, Bookings etc etc

