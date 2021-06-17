Ad Leverage - Logo and Brand Guidelines

Hello dude

Happy to share the results of my exploration for Ad Leverage which is engaged in consumer motivation agency

Professional, Clean, Fresh, modern and friendly

What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

We are available for new projects

📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio

🎯 Skype: Keep in touch

😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio

🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop