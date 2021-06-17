Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ahmad Wildan
Vektora

Ad Leverage - Logo and Brand Guidelines

Ahmad Wildan
Vektora
Ahmad Wildan for Vektora
Hire Us
  • Save
Ad Leverage - Logo and Brand Guidelines guidelines marketing promotion leverage ad graphic design agency motivation consumer ui logo design logo design app brand guideline branding brand identity brand guidelines
Ad Leverage - Logo and Brand Guidelines guidelines marketing promotion leverage ad graphic design agency motivation consumer ui logo design logo design app brand guideline branding brand identity brand guidelines
Ad Leverage - Logo and Brand Guidelines guidelines marketing promotion leverage ad graphic design agency motivation consumer ui logo design logo design app brand guideline branding brand identity brand guidelines
Download color palette
  1. AdLeverage 1.png
  2. AdLeverage 2.png
  3. AdLeverage 3.png

Hello dude
Happy to share the results of my exploration for Ad Leverage which is engaged in consumer motivation agency
Professional, Clean, Fresh, modern and friendly

What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

Vektora
Vektora
Hire Us

More by Vektora

View profile
    • Like