Stockit - UI Kit

Hi guys,
A new UI kit on the radar. Stockit is a Stock Market App UI Kit consisting of 40+ pixel-perfect screens and easy to use in Figma.
The kit is easy to fully customize to your liking and it leverages all Figma features, including global color, font styles, dynamic components & variants.
Develop your mobile app with these neat, clean, modern and outstanding design screens.
Seeking for UI Kits? I'd love to help you out.
Contact us here:
