Good for Sale
Toko Design

Stockit - UI Kit

Toko Design
Toko Design
Hire Me
  • Save
Stockit - UI Kit analytic bank money android ios mobile fintech finance chart investment stock ui8 branding uxdesign ux uikit uidesign ui design app

Stockit - UI Kit

Price
$24
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Stockit - UI Kit
Download color palette

Stockit - UI Kit

Price
$24
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Stockit - UI Kit

Hi guys,
A new UI kit on the radar. Stockit is a Stock Market App UI Kit consisting of 40+ pixel-perfect screens and easy to use in Figma.

The kit is easy to fully customize to your liking and it leverages all Figma features, including global color, font styles, dynamic components & variants.

Develop your mobile app with these neat, clean, modern and outstanding design screens.

Seeking for UI Kits? I'd love to help you out.
Contact us here:
Instagram | More UI Kit

Toko Design
Toko Design
Digital Product for Business & User Goals!
Hire Me

More by Toko Design

View profile
    • Like