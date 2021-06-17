Troon Website Redesign

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers,
I have redesigned the Troon (software/digital company) website with a better UX/UI design. The aim is to make the site lively, modern, and easy to understand with bold and new brand elements that I have created before in the branding process. Some little and smooth transitions effect really does the trick to make the design pop up more.
I hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.
--
Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com
Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook