Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Barakatullah
Drawstack

Lootmill - Cryptocurrency Company Landing Page

Md Barakatullah
Drawstack
Md Barakatullah for Drawstack
Hire Us
  • Save
Lootmill - Cryptocurrency Company Landing Page website design product design web design design ui ux landing page website minimal exchange crypto currence crypto web crypto exchange crypto bitcoin crypto website
Lootmill - Cryptocurrency Company Landing Page website design product design web design design ui ux landing page website minimal exchange crypto currence crypto web crypto exchange crypto bitcoin crypto website
Download color palette
  1. Preview@3x.png
  2. Desktop - 25.png

Hi Guys,
Today we are super excited so Please meet with -Lootmill Landing Page Concept, With-Lootmill you can transact Cryptocurrency as easily as you walk.

Please let us know what you think about the design! Always happy to receive your feedback!

Thanks a lot for watching!

We are available for crafting new projects- ux@drawstack.co
Follow Us👇
Facebook | Behance  | Instagram

Preview@3x.png
4 MB
Download
Desktop - 25.png
3 MB
Download
Drawstack
Drawstack
We help companies rethink their product design
Hire Us

More by Drawstack

View profile
    • Like