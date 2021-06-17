My Remedy Logo Options

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers,
Exploring logo options for 'My Remedy' the cannabis provider company focusing on the health sector. A platform where high-quality cannabis growers looking to connect with local stores and dispensaries to supply the product to the end-user in a legal way.
In the logo mark, I tried the combination of cannabis leaf, health '+' sign, 'M' as initial within the geometrical shape.
I hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.
