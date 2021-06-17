Clean BMI Calculator App

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
For the DailyUI challenge I also wanted to design a BMI calculator app. I downloaded two in the app store, but they weren't very visually appealing. I think it would be nice if someone told you in person at the end if you're in a healthy range. That's why I added an illustration of a doctor. I used real data, because I wanted to know if I'm still in a normal range. :D