Clean BMI Calculator App

Clean BMI Calculator App doctor illustration typography minimalist mobile ui calculator app dailyui ux clean design ios mobile app fitness health calculator bmi
For the DailyUI challenge I also wanted to design a BMI calculator app. I downloaded two in the app store, but they weren't very visually appealing. I think it would be nice if someone told you in person at the end if you're in a healthy range. That's why I added an illustration of a doctor. I used real data, because I wanted to know if I'm still in a normal range. :D

